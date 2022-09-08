기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

KWON PROPOSES MEETING WITH N.KOREA
입력 2022.09.08 (15:26) 수정 2022.09.08 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Unification Minister Kwon Young-se has proposed a meeting with North Korea to discuss the suspended reunions of families separated by the Korean War. In a statement issued on Thursday, the minister urged the North to positively respond to the proposal quickly. He stressed the two Koreas must solve the matter before the term ‘separated families’ disappears. Kwon noted that in the South, some 400 people from the separated families die each month, as the roughly 40,000 remaining members of the families are already in their 80s and 90s.
  • KWON PROPOSES MEETING WITH N.KOREA
    • 입력 2022-09-08 15:26:14
    • 수정2022-09-08 16:45:05
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Unification Minister Kwon Young-se has proposed a meeting with North Korea to discuss the suspended reunions of families separated by the Korean War. In a statement issued on Thursday, the minister urged the North to positively respond to the proposal quickly. He stressed the two Koreas must solve the matter before the term ‘separated families’ disappears. Kwon noted that in the South, some 400 people from the separated families die each month, as the roughly 40,000 remaining members of the families are already in their 80s and 90s.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!