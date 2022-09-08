KWON PROPOSES MEETING WITH N.KOREA

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Unification Minister Kwon Young-se has proposed a meeting with North Korea to discuss the suspended reunions of families separated by the Korean War. In a statement issued on Thursday, the minister urged the North to positively respond to the proposal quickly. He stressed the two Koreas must solve the matter before the term ‘separated families’ disappears. Kwon noted that in the South, some 400 people from the separated families die each month, as the roughly 40,000 remaining members of the families are already in their 80s and 90s.
