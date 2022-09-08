SPECIAL COUNSEL PROBE ON FIRST LADY News Today 입력 2022.09.08 (15:26) 수정 2022.09.08 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



In a counter mover to this rapid progress in the investigation into allegations surrounding its Chairman Lee Jae-myung, the DP initiated a bill to mandate an independent counsel probe of First Lady Kim Keon-hee over multiple alleged irregularities. The main opposition party also filed charges against President Yoon Suk-yeol with the prosecution. In response, the PPP said the investigation of Kim was launched during the previous Moon Jae-in administration but investigators couldn't find grounds to indict her. It called the independent counsel bill a move to just protect the DP leader.



[Pkg]



All lawmakers of the Democratic Party unanimously backed a bill to install an independent counsel who investigates allegations surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee. Kim is accused of being involved in a stock price manipulation scheme, falsifying career records, as well as receiving bribes in the form of exhibition sponsorships. The president will have to appoint as independent counsel one of the two candidates recommended by the DP.



[Soundbite] Park Hong-keun(Floor Leader, Democratic Party) : "The probe into the stock price manipulation involving Deutsch Motors has been dragging on while the accusation of using false career records was cleared for her. We can no longer watch the truth be buried."



The main opposition camp also filed charges against President Yoon Suk-yeol with the prosecution for the second time. It accused Yoon of forging the report of private assets owned by him and his wife while he was campaigning for president. The DP insisted the first lady had been spotted wearing a bracelet worth 16 million won at various functions for multiple months. This appears to be a counter move to an accelerating investigation targeting its Chairman Lee Jae-myung. But Lee declined to comment on the issue.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP chair) : "(Where do you think the top priority should be placed in the probe?) It's better for you to ask our floor leader."



The PPP dismissed the independent counsel bill as a move to protect Lee Jae-myung.



[Soundbite] Kweon Seong-dong(PPP acting leader and floor leader) : "It is an attempt to turn public attention away from various criminal allegations involving Lee. They are using an independent counsel as a means to win over public support."



The ruling party said probes were conducted to investigate allegations surrounding Kim during the Moon Jae-in administration but no indictable charges were found against her.



[Soundbite] Yang Kum-hee(PPP floor spokesperson) : "With its parliamentary majority, the DP has launched a judiciary offensive to retaliate against the ruling camp."



As the PPP chairs the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee, the independent counsel bill will unlikely pass the National Assembly. But public opinions divided over Lee Jae-myung and Kim Keon-hee will be a crucial variable in the future political situation, following the upcoming Chuseok holiday.

