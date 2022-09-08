PREVENTION MEASURES AHEAD OF CHUSEOK News Today 입력 2022.09.08 (15:26) 수정 2022.09.08 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The long Chuseok holiday starts tomorrow. There will be no social distancing during this year's Chuseok. Although the number of COVID-19 cases is in decline, experts worry that increased traffic during the holiday may bring about another surge. The government, therefore, plans to operate roughly 6,000 one-stop treatment centers and 30,000 pharmacies over the holiday weekend to minimize a medical service gap.



[Pkg]



Roughly 6,000 one-stop treatment centers will be open during the upcoming holiday period. At least 700 centers will be open even on the day of Chuseok so that people can get tested, diagnosed, and treated for COVID-19. Some 30,000 pharmacies will be opened as well. The health ministry's website or call centers and major portal sites will provide the list of hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and screening centers operating during the holiday. Public health centers will prescribe oral COVID-19 drugs in areas with insufficient number of hospitals, clinics and pharmacies.



[Soundbite] Park Hyang(Central Disaster Management HQs) : "When a district doesn't have two or more one-stop treatment centers, a public health center will operate during the holiday to serve as a medical institution that can prescribe drugs."



South Korea reported slightly over 72,000 new COVID-19 cases as of Thursday midnight, marking a continued decline. The figures have been declining since the resurgence that started in summer. But the government fears the Chuseok holiday may start another surge.



[Soundbite] Han Duck-soo(Prime Minister) : "Our experiences show a spike in new cases after a holiday with high traffic. I ask people to minimize the size and duration of gatherings."



During the holiday, convalescent hospitals and facilities are to allow only non-contact visits using outdoor partitions or intercoms. Ahead of the nationwide Chuseok exodus, temporary screening centers will be set up at nine expressway rest stops. Anyone can receive free PCR tests at those facilities during the holidays.

입력 2022-09-08 수정 2022-09-08 News Today

