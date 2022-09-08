BUSAN SUBMITS WORLD EXPO BIDDING PLAN News Today 입력 2022.09.08 (15:26) 수정 2022.09.08 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



World Expo is one of the world's three greatest festivities. In its attempt to host the 2030 World Expo, the city of Busan submitted its bidding plan yesterday. Korean companies are helping Busan's effort by promoting the city.



[Pkg]



Across steets of Paris, France, there are vehicles that catch onlookers' attention. These cars are publicizing Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo. Hyundai Motor is advertising with cars featuring the Busan Expo signs. LG ran a publicity video at Times Square in New York, a location demanding the world's highest advertisement fee. Samsung Electronics presented ads at an overseas consumer electronics show. The Korean government emphasized what makes Busan stand out in the candidacy dossier submitted yesterday. Busan presented a blueprint for a high-tech World Expo featuring artificial intelligence, drones and other cutting-edge technologies. The bidding plan also includes the city's resolve to achieve carbon neutrality and assist developing countries.



[Soundbite] Han Duck-soo(Prime minister & Co-chair of Busan Expo bidding committee) : "This plan differentiates the Busan World Expo by using the metaverse and environment-friendly technologies."



But Busan faces a tough competition against two other cities. Three candidate cities are Busan, Riyadh of Saudi Arabia and Rome, Italy. Saudi Arabia, armed with oil power, is apparently ahead of the pack. Recently, Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman won official support from France. Meanwhile, Korea has appointed Samsung Electronics Vice Chair Lee Jae-yong as a special presidential envoy. Lee plans to visit the United Kingdom and other countries to win their support. Other business tycoons are also likely to work as special envoys. The Korean government plans to court countries that haven't declared their support yet.



[Soundbite] Chey Tae-won(Co-chair, Busan Expo bidding committee) : "Korea has many more merits if we use our science and technology, R&D capabilities and the Korean people's ardent wish is included."



The host city of the 2030 World Expo will be decided around next November after three additional announcements and on-site inspections are conducted.

BUSAN SUBMITS WORLD EXPO BIDDING PLAN

입력 2022-09-08 15:26:15 수정 2022-09-08 16:45:06 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



World Expo is one of the world's three greatest festivities. In its attempt to host the 2030 World Expo, the city of Busan submitted its bidding plan yesterday. Korean companies are helping Busan's effort by promoting the city.



[Pkg]



Across steets of Paris, France, there are vehicles that catch onlookers' attention. These cars are publicizing Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo. Hyundai Motor is advertising with cars featuring the Busan Expo signs. LG ran a publicity video at Times Square in New York, a location demanding the world's highest advertisement fee. Samsung Electronics presented ads at an overseas consumer electronics show. The Korean government emphasized what makes Busan stand out in the candidacy dossier submitted yesterday. Busan presented a blueprint for a high-tech World Expo featuring artificial intelligence, drones and other cutting-edge technologies. The bidding plan also includes the city's resolve to achieve carbon neutrality and assist developing countries.



[Soundbite] Han Duck-soo(Prime minister & Co-chair of Busan Expo bidding committee) : "This plan differentiates the Busan World Expo by using the metaverse and environment-friendly technologies."



But Busan faces a tough competition against two other cities. Three candidate cities are Busan, Riyadh of Saudi Arabia and Rome, Italy. Saudi Arabia, armed with oil power, is apparently ahead of the pack. Recently, Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman won official support from France. Meanwhile, Korea has appointed Samsung Electronics Vice Chair Lee Jae-yong as a special presidential envoy. Lee plans to visit the United Kingdom and other countries to win their support. Other business tycoons are also likely to work as special envoys. The Korean government plans to court countries that haven't declared their support yet.



[Soundbite] Chey Tae-won(Co-chair, Busan Expo bidding committee) : "Korea has many more merits if we use our science and technology, R&D capabilities and the Korean people's ardent wish is included."



The host city of the 2030 World Expo will be decided around next November after three additional announcements and on-site inspections are conducted.