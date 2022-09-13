RIVAL PARTIES AHEAD OF PARLIAMENT SESSION News Today 입력 2022.09.13 (15:16) 수정 2022.09.13 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



After taking stock of public sentiment during the four-day Chuseok holiday, both ruling and opposition parties have stressed "people's livelihood" ahead of the parliament's regular session. However as both camps are at the mercy of possible judicial risks, partisan confrontation appears to be the more likely scenario.



[Pkg]



Political parties marked their first major holiday since the Yoon Suk-yeol administration took office. The main opposition Democratic Party was the first to underscore "minsaeng" or matters related to public livelihood. The DP's leadership situation is relatively stable compared to the ruling party's turmoil and so it likely intends to tackle the ongoing investigation targeting its leader by rather focusing on the economy.



[Soundbite] Cho Jeong-sik(DP Secretary General) : "The only solution is for the president himself to change. Yoon must break away from his prosecutorial background."



The DP vows to reinstate funding for local currencies which has been completely cut out of next year's budget, and also raise basic pension payment to 400-thousand won.



[Soundbite] Kim Sung-whan(DP Policy Committee) : "The 70% elderly pension payment rate must go up to 100% and more funds diverted toward universal welfare."



The ruling People Power Party has also emphasized that it was able to witness difficulties faced by the public during the holiday. But it also noted that the public wants to see stability in the state affairs as chaos continues within the PPP.



[Soundbite] Chung Jin-suk(PPP Emergency Committee chief) : "Citizens spoke about challenges of grocery shopping due to high inflation and hopes for a swift return to stability in state governance."



The ruling camp also focused on fending off offensives launched by the main opposition. It called on the DP to stop political wrangling stressing the indictment of its chairman Lee Jae-myung is part of a justified investigation by the prosecution.



[Soundbite] Yang Kum-hee(Floor spokesperson, PPP) : "Our party denounces the main opposition for its all-out effort to cause chaos and strain in state affairs."



A regular session of the National Assembly earnestly kicks off next week starting with an interpellation session involving government agencies. The parliament faces a pile of pending tasks but a heated political battle is expected to ensue in regards to the DP leader's investigation and the opposition's call for a special counsel probe into the first lady.

RIVAL PARTIES AHEAD OF PARLIAMENT SESSION

입력 2022-09-13 15:16:39 수정 2022-09-13 16:45:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



After taking stock of public sentiment during the four-day Chuseok holiday, both ruling and opposition parties have stressed "people's livelihood" ahead of the parliament's regular session. However as both camps are at the mercy of possible judicial risks, partisan confrontation appears to be the more likely scenario.



[Pkg]



Political parties marked their first major holiday since the Yoon Suk-yeol administration took office. The main opposition Democratic Party was the first to underscore "minsaeng" or matters related to public livelihood. The DP's leadership situation is relatively stable compared to the ruling party's turmoil and so it likely intends to tackle the ongoing investigation targeting its leader by rather focusing on the economy.



[Soundbite] Cho Jeong-sik(DP Secretary General) : "The only solution is for the president himself to change. Yoon must break away from his prosecutorial background."



The DP vows to reinstate funding for local currencies which has been completely cut out of next year's budget, and also raise basic pension payment to 400-thousand won.



[Soundbite] Kim Sung-whan(DP Policy Committee) : "The 70% elderly pension payment rate must go up to 100% and more funds diverted toward universal welfare."



The ruling People Power Party has also emphasized that it was able to witness difficulties faced by the public during the holiday. But it also noted that the public wants to see stability in the state affairs as chaos continues within the PPP.



[Soundbite] Chung Jin-suk(PPP Emergency Committee chief) : "Citizens spoke about challenges of grocery shopping due to high inflation and hopes for a swift return to stability in state governance."



The ruling camp also focused on fending off offensives launched by the main opposition. It called on the DP to stop political wrangling stressing the indictment of its chairman Lee Jae-myung is part of a justified investigation by the prosecution.



[Soundbite] Yang Kum-hee(Floor spokesperson, PPP) : "Our party denounces the main opposition for its all-out effort to cause chaos and strain in state affairs."



A regular session of the National Assembly earnestly kicks off next week starting with an interpellation session involving government agencies. The parliament faces a pile of pending tasks but a heated political battle is expected to ensue in regards to the DP leader's investigation and the opposition's call for a special counsel probe into the first lady.