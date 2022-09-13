YOON TO ATTEND BRITISH QUEEN’S FUNERAL News Today 입력 2022.09.13 (15:16) 수정 2022.09.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon is to attend the funeral f late British queen Elizabeth II and the U.N. General Assembly from Sept. 18. The presidential office says the goal of his overseas tour is to bolster solidarity with countries that share the same values and expand the foundation of economic diplomacy.



[Pkg]



The first leg of Yoon's second overseas trip since his inauguration will be the funeral of late Queen Elizabeth II. Many world leaders are expected to visit Britain to say their goodbyes to the late monarch. A welcome ceremony hosted by King Charles III on Sept. 18 and the funeral slated for the next day will likely become a stage for multilateral diplomacy.



[Soundbite] Kim Sung-han(Nat’l security advisor) : "When meeting world leaders, the president is expected to pursue a global alliance for freedom and peace, which he has emphasized since his inauguration."



Such diplomatic events aimed at strengthening alliances will continue at the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 20. The presidential office says the agenda is to search for ways to maintain free international order. Yoon is to deliver a keynote address on the first day of the assembly.



[Soundbite] Kim Sung-han(Nat’l security advisor) : "The president will likely introduce S. Korea's role as a world leader in establishing international order based on universal values."



He will likely emphasize his so-called "bold initiative", which gives North Korea economic aid in exchange for denuclearization steps. Bilateral summits with U.S. and Japanese leaders could also take place on the sidelines. Yoon will likely convey Korean businesses' concerns about the Inflation Reduction Act to Joe Biden and discuss historical issues with Fumio Kishida. Another goal of Yoon's overseas trip is to expand the foundation of economic security. The final leg of Yoon's tour is a visit to Canada, Korea's second largest supplier of minerals. He will meet PM Justin Trudeau to discuss the supply of core battery materials such as lithium and cobalt. With the upcoming tour, the presidential office will likely seek to boost Yoon's approval ratings, which have been hovering around 30 percent.

