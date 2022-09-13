NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.09.13 (15:16) 수정 2022.09.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



At the Emmy's award held in Los Angeles on the 12th local time, Squid game star Lee Jung-jae won the Emmy for best actor in a drama series. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk also won the Emmy for outstanding drama series directing. Lee Jung-jae said in his acceptance speech that he’d like to share the honor and joy with Korean people. Hwang Dong-hyuk said that those involved in producing the show made history all together. He also hoped that Squid Game' won't be the last non-English series to be here at the Emmys and this won't be his last Emmy, either.

South Korea reported 57-thousand-309 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 272 from overseas. The figure is up by some 20,000 from the previous day but is the lowest tally for a Tuesday in nine weeks. The country's cumulative caseload has topped 24 million. Also, 35 new deaths were reported raising the death toll to 27-thousand-533. The fatality rate stands at 0.11 percent.

Foreign investors have net purchased domestic listed stocks for the second month in a row. According to data by the Financial Supervisory Service, the total came to nearly 3.95 trillion won in August. Foreigners net purchased over 3.6 trillion won worth of stocks on the benchmark KOSPI and 261 billion won on the tech-heavy KOSDAQ last month. The watchdog noted that foreign investors have been unloading local shares earlier in the year from January to June.

