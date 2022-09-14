S. KOREA-U.S. HOLD EDSCG TALKS News Today 입력 2022.09.14 (15:27) 수정 2022.09.14 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea's vice defense minister has arrived in the United States to attend high-level EDSCG talks, also known as Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group talks, on North Korea. In the talks held for the first time in 4 years and 8 months, the allies will discuss stepped-up extended deterrence measures to better respond to North Korean threats.



[Pkg]



Seoul's vice defense minister is visiting the US to attend high-level talks on extended deterrence strategies, referring to the U.S.-provided nuclear umbrella aimed at deterring threats from Pyongyang. It is the first time in 4 year and 8 months that a session of the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group is being held.



[Soundbite] Shin Beom-chul(Vice defense minister) : "More advanced talks are underway regarding U.S. commitment to extended deterrence and concrete execution."



In the upcoming talks, the two sides are expected to reaffirm Washington's pledge on stronger extended deterrence and discuss details of its practical execution. While being careful to elaborate details, Shim Beom-chul said he will also visit the Andrews Air Force Base to view strategic assets, such as aircraft carriers, bombers equipped with nuclear arms and nuclear-powered submarines. Meanwhile, the US defense department, when asked about readiness against a preemptive nuclear attack by North Korea, said verified nuclear deterrence capabilities will come into force.



[Soundbite] Patrick S.Ryder(Pentagon press secretary)



In regards to a new North Korean law that enables a preemptive attack, the Pentagon said the US will closely cooperate with allies to secure nuclear deterrence. The security chiefs of Seoul, Washington and Tokyo earlier warned that if the North carries out a 7th nuclear test, it will be met with an unprecedented response unlike any other previously seen. Attention is drawn to how much of that response will be fleshed out in the upcoming dialogue.

