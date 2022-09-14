기사 본문 영역

N. KOREA STRESSES SELF-RELIANCE
입력 2022.09.14 (15:27) 수정 2022.09.14 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

North Korea stressed on its state newspaper that it will not succumb to international sanctions and continue on the path of self-rehabilitation. North Korea's state-affiliated Rodong Shinmun said they will keep walking toward self-reliance. North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un made it clear at the Supreme People's Assembly earlier on September 8th that he has no intention of giving up the nuclear program.
