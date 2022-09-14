기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The won-dollar exchange rate exceeded 1,390 won per dollar for the first time in 13 years and 5 months. As of nine o'clock this morning at the Seoul foreign currency market, the value of the Korean currency against U.S. dollar fell 20.4 won from the previous day, recording 1,394 won per dollar. It was the first time since March 31, 2009 during the worldwide financial crisis that the won-dollar rate went past the 1,390-won mark.
- WON-DOLLAR EXCHANGE RATE TOPS 1,390 WON
