DISPUTE OVER CHINA'S CHRONOLOGICAL TABLE

[Anchor Lead]



The national museums of Korea, China and Japan are holding a joint exhibit to solidify their friendship. But controversy is brewing over China's omission of ancient Korean kingdoms of Goguryeo and Balhae from their chronological table. The National Museum of Korea says China has broken international protocol and trust, demanding its correction and apology.



[Pkg]



An exhibition featuring some 50 pieces of ancient relics from the Bronze Age of Korea, China and Japan. The event solidifies tripartite friendship to mark the 30th anniversary of the normalization of Korea-China diplomatic ties and the 50th anniversary for China and Japan.



[Soundbite] (China's CCTV Report) : "Korea's oldest Buddhist bell from the Goryeo period is an example of Bronze Age cultural exchanges between China and Korea."



But something is off with the chronological table displayed with the relics. There are ancient Korean kingdoms of Silla, Baekje and Gaya, but Goguryeo is nowhere to be seen. Neither is Balhae. The chronological table presented earlier to China from the National Museum of Korea clearly has Goguryeo and Balhae. It appears the Chinese museum has arbitrarily edited them out. Belatedly realizing the omission, the National Museum of Korea demanded immediate corrections and apology from China. It is an international practice of faith to fully incorporate provided materials to an exhibit. Korea expressed concerns that China's attitude can damage bilateral trust. The latest action goes against the two countries' agreement to stop historical disputes from undermining bilateral friendship. The action contradicts its historical narratives of respecting the Three Kingdoms Period in Korean history.



[Soundbite] Kim Hyun-sook(Researcher, Northeast Asian History Foundation) : "Under the Xi gov’t, China's history policies tend to lean toward strengthening its own historical narratives and disagreeing with other nations."



The Chinese foreign affairs ministry distanced itself from politicizing the issue, claiming the omission of Goguryeo and Balhae is an academic problem. However, China cannot avoid criticism that the friendly exhibition has hurt trust between the two countries and distorted the identity of Korean history.

입력 2022-09-14 15:27:55 수정 2022-09-14 16:45:06 News Today

