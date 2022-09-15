S. KOREA ON NORTH’S LEGALIZATION OF WEAPONS News Today 입력 2022.09.15 (15:23) 수정 2022.09.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea has legalized its nuclear weapons use and said it would never abandon its nuclear program. Seoul has reiterated its will to bolster extended deterrence, which implies expanded nuclear support from Washington in case of war. The two sides are to discuss this on Sept.16 local time.



[Pkg]



The nation's First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs is visiting the states for a South Korea-U.S. Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group meeting. It's held for the first time in four years and eight months. Cho Hyun-dong believes the two sides will discuss ways for Washington to ramp up nuclear support for Seoul in case of war by beefing up the scope and level of the so-called extended deterrence.



[Soundbite] Cho Hyun-dong(Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs) : "I will try to show the public that our extended deterrence is stronger and more upgraded than before."



The Yoon administration is pushing for more U.S. nuclear-loaded strategic assets to be deployed on the Korean Peninsula as a way to counter Pyongyang's efforts to bolster nuclear and missile capabilities. All eyes are on whether the allies can devise a detailed plan. Cho expressed hopes the meeting on Sept. 16 local time will send a message against the regime's seventh nuclear test.



[Soundbite] Cho Hyun-dong(Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs) : "If we can dissuade N. Korea from conducting a nuke test through the message of extended deterrence, that would be a desirable result."



Last week the North Korean leader vowed to never abandon the regime's nuclear program in an address to the Supreme People's Assembly. The reclusive state even legalized the use of nuclear weapons. The U.S. State Department, while refraining from commenting on the matter, said Pyongyang's move will also be discussed at the meeting.



[Soundbite] Ned Price(U.S. State Dept. spokesperson) : "I do expect that the DPRK's new law and its implications for the Korean peninsula will be a part of that discussion, but we'll leave it there."



Aside from the North Korea nuclear issue, the vice foreign minister will also meet with American government officials and lawmakers to discuss ways to minimize damage to Korean EV makers, which have been excluded from eligibility for the U.S. government subsidies.

