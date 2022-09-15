COURT HEARING ON LEE JUN-SEOK’S PETITION News Today 입력 2022.09.15 (15:23) 수정 2022.09.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Embroiled in a prolonged internal turmoil, the People Power Party launched a second emergency leadership committee. And the court held a hearing on another preliminary injunction petition filed by the ousted PPP chairman Lee Jun-seok. The two sides are still continuing to lock horns with each other. Lee insisted that the revision to party rules is invalid, while the party said Lee has no right to lodge a lawsuit against it.



[Pkg]



The People Power Party's new emergency leadership committee, led by Chung Jin-suk, visited the Seoul National Cemetery and with that, began its operations officially. In a following meeting, the committee denounced former party Chairman Lee Jun-seok, saying that 19 days had already passed since the party's first emergency leadership committee led by Joo Ho-young was suspended by the court.



[Soundbite] Chung Jin-suk(PPP Emergency Committee chief) : "It remains uncertain how long the former chair will continue to indiscriminately file petitions against our party."



Shortly, the court held a hearing on a preliminary injunction petition filed by Lee Jun-seok. Lee raised questions about the legitimacy of the PPP's latest revision to its rules, which provides more detailed conditions for the party to form an emergency leadership committee. In particular, the new rules stipulate that the party can launch an interim leadership when four members of its supreme council resigns. Appearing in court, the ousted PPP leader claimed that the revised rules are in violation of egalitarian principles, as they target a specific person. He also insisted that the revision is unconstitutional, since it was retroactively applied after supreme council members had stepped down.



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(Former PPP Chair) : "The revised rules were applied retroactively in a punitive manner. So I believe the court will decide on the issue in favor of me with little difficulty."



In response, the PPP took issue with Lee's eligibility to file a lawsuit. The PPP said party rules are like the constitution that affects only party members so Lee is not qualified to claim his right as a party member, since his membership was suspended.



[Soundbite] Jun Joo-hyae(PPP lawmaker(Emergency committee member)) : "Former party chair Lee, the petitioner of this case? His membership is suspended. He has no right to seek discontinuation of the emergency committee."



After an hour-long deliberation, the bench decided to hold another hearing on September 28th. It will then deliver a final decision on the petition and Lee's other request to suspend the duties of Chung Jin-suk as the PPP's interim leader.

