YOON CONDEMNS FUND MISAPPROPRIATION CASE
입력 2022.09.15 (15:23) 수정 2022.09.15 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk-yeol has condemned the alleged misappropriation of government funds in a renewable energy project pursued by the previous Moon Jae-in administration. Yoon said this morning it is truly deplorable that taxpayers' precious money, which should be spent on supporting those in need, was used for corrupt acts to benefit cartels with vested interests. The president said any irregularities and violations will be handled through the judiciary system. A recent government inspection found some 2,000 cases of fund misappropriation with the Moon administration's energy project.
