LEE ON INVESTIGATIONS SURROUNDING HIM News Today 입력 2022.09.15 (15:23)

[Anchor Lead]



Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung spoke for the first time about the investigation targeting him. He asked not to waste the nation's resources to oppress the opposition and remove a political enemy. The opposition Democratic Party is apparently taking tougher measures to counter the attacks launched against its leader by launching a fact-finding team to look into allegations associated with the President's Office. Meanwhile, the People Power Party denied persecuting the DP, instead claiming that the investigation is to eliminate a thief, not a political enemy.



[Pkg]



The Democratic Party's leader has avoided mentioning the investigation targeting him. On Wednesday, Lee Jae-myung made his first public comment about it.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Chair) : "The government shouldn't waste the nation's capabilities on oppressing the opposition party or removing a political enemy."



He called the investigation a move to eradicate a political enemy. It was his way of showing displeasure at the police reversing the acquittal one year later.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Chair) : "(What's your take on the reversal of the investigation findings?) Why don't you ask the police why they reversed it?"



He then visited the grave of the late President Roh Moo-hyun in the afternoon. It is seen as a move to reflect his resolve in fighting the politically motivated investigation. The main opposition bloc launched a fact-finding team to look into the allegations concerning the nation's top Office. It was a counter punch for Lee's investigation and a warning of strong attacks at the upcoming government inspection. Meanwhile, the PPP claimed the investigation aims to remove a thief, not a political enemy. The ruling bloc also suspects that Lee's repeated proposal to hold an inter-party summit is to protect himself.



[Soundbite] Sung Il-jong(PPP Policy Committee) : "Lee Jae-myung who magically turned a rock into gold, I'm afraid of your conscience that denies the bold actions."



The conflict continued at the National Assembly's Public Administration and Security Committee.



[Soundbite] Lee Hae-sik(Democratic Party) : "Is there proof that the money went into Lee's pocket?"



[Soundbite] Cho Eun-hee(People Power Party) : "Over the 12 years under Lee Jae-myung and Eun Soo-mi, Seongnam's keyword became the city of corruption that battled demons."



According to the top office, President Yoon is reviewing meeting the leaders of both the ruling and opposition parties after his trip overseas. It was an apparent refusal to hold one-on-one talks as Lee suggested, but the DP leader said he is open to meeting the president regardless.

