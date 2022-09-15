기사 본문 영역

HAN DUK-SOO TO ATTEND ABE’S FUNERAL
입력 2022.09.15 (15:23) 수정 2022.09.15 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will visit Japan to attend a state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on September 27. The prime minister's office said in a press release today that South Korea's condolence delegation also includes Chung Jin-suk, the deputy speaker of the National Assembly, and Ambassador to Japan Yoon Duk-min. During his visit, Han plans to meet Japan's political and business leaders, as well as Korean expatriates in Japan.
