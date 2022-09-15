TYPHOONS EXPECTED TO LAND IN KOREA News Today 입력 2022.09.15 (15:23) 수정 2022.09.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The year's 14th typhoon Nanmadol is heading north toward the Korean peninsula. Three more typhoons developed in just one week after Typhoon Hinnamnor battered the country. The typhoons expected this fall are going to be much stronger than the previous ones.



[Pkg]



Three whirling clouds are seen on this satellite image. They are this year's 12th, 13th, and 14th typhoons. Three more typhoons have developed not even ten days since Typhoon Hinnamnor battered the Korean peninsula. The 12th typhoon appears to be heading toward Shanghai, China and the 13 toward waters east of Japan. Those two won't be affecting the Korean peninsula directly. But the 14th typhoon Nanmadol is moving towards the Korean peninsula based on recent projections. Where it will be heading later remains fluid.



[Soundbite] Woo Jae-hoon(KMA forecast analyzer) : "The typhoon's impact on Korea depends on the strength and location of North Pacific High and surrounding air pressure systems. Please check for updates."



The typhoon season may not end with the aforementioned three. Out of an average of 5.1 typhoons developed in the month of September, 0.8 affect South Korea. Conditions are more apt in fall for typhoon development because the seas are warmer than in the summer months. Cold air coming down south meets the warm water to create heavy rain. A study found that the areas around the Korean peninsula colored in red experienced more frequent torrential rains caused by the typhoons.



[Soundbite] Prof. Kim Hyung-jun(KAIST) : "Global warming caused the air to contain more moisture. Also, rising water surface temperature in the East China Sea supplied more steam."



Experts project that typhoons will likely affect the country until later in the year. As a matter of fact, Typhoon Mitag made landfall on the peninsula in early October of 2019 and caused extensive damage by bringing more than 500 millimeters of rain in just three days.

