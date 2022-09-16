ISSUES OVER DISPUTED DOCUMENT BY DSC News Today 입력 2022.09.16 (15:19) 수정 2022.09.16 (17:16)

[Anchor Lead]



The former head of the now-disbanded Defense Security Command has expressed his will to return home after fleeing the country 4 years ago over a controversial document drafted by the command in 2017 during the time of heated public protests waged against the Park Geun-hye administration. Coincidentally, this comes just in the wake of criminal complaints filed by the ruling People Power Party against figures related to the incident. The PPP argues the objective of the document was distorted at the time in order to have the Defense Security Command dissolved. The main opposition Democratic Party claims Cho Hyun-chun's return and the ruling party's move are connected.



[Pkg]



A disputed document that details the dispatch of troops to the presidential office if and when a martial law is declared. It was drafted by the Defense Security Command in early 2017 when there were fierce calls for the impeachment of then president Park Geun-hye. The document came into public spotlight after being disclosed by Democratic Party lawmaker Lee Chul-hee and a civic group the following year.



[Soundbite] Lim Tae-hoon(Chief, Center for Military Human Rights Korea(July 2018)) : "The military meticulously planned a coup to help the Park gov't remain in power."



A joint investigation by the military and prosecution looked into allegations of a possible conspiracy of rebellion, but the case remains inconclusive, resulting in only a handful of indictments. This was because the head of the command, Cho Hyun-chun had fled to the U.S.



[Soundbite] Noh Man-seok(Head of Military-Prosecution joint investigation(Nov. 2018)) : "Cho only talks about returning home to undergo questioning. But that has yet to happen."



Now after 4 years, the Lieutenant General has issued his first statement. Released by his lawyer in the states., the statement reads that he will voluntarily return home and actively cooperate with the investigation as there is growing public sentiment to unveil the truth about the incident. Cho then cited the complaint filed against the former defense minister. The statement came on the heels of the ruling party's complaints targeting ex-defense chief Song Young-moo, former DSC commander Lee Suk-koo and head of the Center for Military Human Rights Korea Lim Tae-hoon.



[Soundbite] Han Ki-ho(PPP Task force on Nat’l Security(Sept. 14)) : "This document was used to disband the Defense Security Command and those behind it must be held accountable for causing disorder to nat’l security."



The latest development has rekindled a partisan dispute. Noting the 3 key officials indicted in the case were all found not guilty, the ruling bloc claims the Democratic Party and the Moon Jae-in administration may have orchestrated the so-called conspiracy and that this issue must be brought to light. Meanwhile the DP argues Cho's decision to return home is all connected to the PPP's move.



[Soundbite] Hwang Myeong-seon(DP Spokesperson) : "Is this a case of telepathy or is it all coordinated? Clearly Cho, PPP and the prosecution are in it together."



Center for Military Human Rights chief Lim Tae-hoon who unveiled the martial law document also held a press conference and denounced the PPP's legal action as persecuting a human rights organization.

