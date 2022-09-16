PHONE USE REGULATION IN WORKPLACE News Today 입력 2022.09.16 (15:19) 수정 2022.09.16 (17:16)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Controversy has been brewing over the distribution giant Coupang's internal regulation that bans workers from using their mobile phones inside the logistics centers. The National Human Rights Commission of Korea has decided that it is unreasonable to ban all phone usage. The first such decision by a state agency is to have far-reaching impact on other companies with similar policies.



[Pkg]



A fire erupted at a Coupang logistics center last year. Reporting and early response were allegedly delayed because workers were banned from using their mobile phones inside the workplace. Similar outcomes may be expected in case of other types of accidents.



[Soundbite] Min Byeong-jo(Coupang Logistics Center Chapter, Public Transport Unions) : "Responses were also late for those who suffered heat stroke. Workers could have called for help quickly if they had their phones."



Coupang's company regulation bans workers from bringing their mobile phones inside the logistics center. Security of company secrets and accident prevention are reportedly cited as reasons for the ban. But the union claims the ban threatens worker safety and violates human rights. They filed a petition with the National Human Rights Commission of Korea. The Commission investigated the matter for a year and concluded that banning workers from using their mobile phones violates their freedom of communication. The Commission noted that banning all phone use in workplace is an excessive regulation. This decision is likely to impact other companies that instituted similar policies, like making workers put their phones in lockers during office hours.



[Soundbite] Yoon Ji-yeong(Labor Attorney) : "The decision wasn’t based on Coupang’s unique situation. The ruling set a precedent for all companies, so it will probably have a big impact."



The Commission dismissed the petition because no comparison could be made to determine whether Coupang's measure is discriminatory. Nonetheless, the Commission clearly stated that improvements must be made. Coupang claimed it's too early to say anything about improving internal regulations.

PHONE USE REGULATION IN WORKPLACE

입력 2022-09-16 15:19:53 수정 2022-09-16 17:16:20 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Controversy has been brewing over the distribution giant Coupang's internal regulation that bans workers from using their mobile phones inside the logistics centers. The National Human Rights Commission of Korea has decided that it is unreasonable to ban all phone usage. The first such decision by a state agency is to have far-reaching impact on other companies with similar policies.



[Pkg]



A fire erupted at a Coupang logistics center last year. Reporting and early response were allegedly delayed because workers were banned from using their mobile phones inside the workplace. Similar outcomes may be expected in case of other types of accidents.



[Soundbite] Min Byeong-jo(Coupang Logistics Center Chapter, Public Transport Unions) : "Responses were also late for those who suffered heat stroke. Workers could have called for help quickly if they had their phones."



Coupang's company regulation bans workers from bringing their mobile phones inside the logistics center. Security of company secrets and accident prevention are reportedly cited as reasons for the ban. But the union claims the ban threatens worker safety and violates human rights. They filed a petition with the National Human Rights Commission of Korea. The Commission investigated the matter for a year and concluded that banning workers from using their mobile phones violates their freedom of communication. The Commission noted that banning all phone use in workplace is an excessive regulation. This decision is likely to impact other companies that instituted similar policies, like making workers put their phones in lockers during office hours.



[Soundbite] Yoon Ji-yeong(Labor Attorney) : "The decision wasn’t based on Coupang’s unique situation. The ruling set a precedent for all companies, so it will probably have a big impact."



The Commission dismissed the petition because no comparison could be made to determine whether Coupang's measure is discriminatory. Nonetheless, the Commission clearly stated that improvements must be made. Coupang claimed it's too early to say anything about improving internal regulations.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

