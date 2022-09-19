YOON TO ATTEND BRITISH QUEEN'S FUNERAL News Today 입력 2022.09.19 (15:16) 수정 2022.09.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon is to attend the funeral of late Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in London. Yoon will also visit the U.S. and Canada during his seven-day trip. The first leg is "condolence diplomacy."



[Pkg]



President Yoon and the first lady donning black suits arrive at Buckingham Palace for a welcome ceremony hosted by King Charles III for dignitaries visiting London for late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Yoon offered his condolences to the British king, who thanked Yoon for his words.



[Soundbite] Kim Eun-hye(Senior Pres. secretary for press affairs) : "Pres. Yoon said he will never forget the queen, who dedicated her life to protecting freedom and peace. He also said the hearts of the Korean people are with the British people."



Yoon also greeted U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese emperor Naruhito and his wife. Dignitaries from around the world will attend the queen's funeral on Monday evening, Korea time at Westminster Abbey. The presidential office says Yoon will pursue an international alliance for freedom and peace while meeting with world leaders. He will promote a so-called "value-based alliance" among nations that value free democracy through "condolence diplomacy." The U.K. did not invite the Russian president to the funeral because of his invasion of Ukraine. The leader of Belarus was also not invited due to his support for Russia's war. After the funeral, Yoon will attend the U.N. General Assembly in New York, where he will continue his diplomacy of value-based alliance. Yoon's seven-day trip will focus on finding solutions to bilateral concerns through summits with the leaders of the U.S. and Japan. Meanwhile, the presidential office says Yoon received reports of Typhoon Nanmadol on his way to London and is monitoring the situation in Korea.

