NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.09.19 (15:16)

[Anchor Lead]



PPP Floor Leader Kweon Seong-dong has called for a war against crime, highlighting allegations surrounding DP Chairman Lee Jae-myung. Kweon noted media coverage of Lee's suspicious relation with underwear maker SBW. He also insisted the Seongnam FC sponsorship scandal is a cartel among politicians, businesses and judiciary officials, saying prosecutor Park Eun-jeong had ignored the results of police's additional investigations into allegations that Lee pressured businesses to provide funds to the pro-football club formerly he headed.

DP Floor Leader Park Hong-geun has called for the introduction of an independent counsel who will investigate stock price manipulation allegations involving First Lady Kim Keon-hee. Noting a latest new report that more evidence was found against Kim, Park said a bill on installing an independent counsel should be passed as soon as possible to find the truth. According to independent media outlet News Tapa, there is evidence that stock price manipulators managed Kim's stock accounts and Kim lent 1.5 billion won to them.

South Korea's daily COVID-19 tally has inched down to the 10,000 level. The Central Disease Control Headquarters said the nation added 19,407 new cases as of the midnight on Monday. As a result, the cumulative number of infections has topped 24.4 million. Of the new cases, 19,118 were domestically transmitted and 289 were imported.

