HUNDREDS EVACUATE OVER 'NANMADOL' News Today 입력 2022.09.19 (15:16)

[Anchor Lead]



This season's 14th typhoon Nanmadol has left one person injured and forced some 830 people to evacuate. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has instructed officials to stay on alert until the typhoon leaves the nation completely.



[Pkg]



As of 11 a.m. Monday, one person has been injured due to Typhoon Nanmadol. A woman sustained a calf injury caused by a plant pot falling inside a Busan subway station at 8:40 p.m. Sunday. In Jeju on Sunday night, a man was swept away by waves and died while fishing on rocks. But his death was not included in the typhoon-related casualties as officials concluded it was an accident. At least 830 evacuees are taking shelter at public facilities and lodging accommodation in 14 regions including Busan, Ulsan and the Gyeongsang-do provinces. In Daegu, Busan and Ulsan, 1,356 households were left without power, but all power has since been restored. Public access is still banned at 140 destinations in seven national parks, such as Hallyeohaesang, Hallasan Mountain and Gyeongju. Seventy-five kindergartens and schools were closed temporarily on Monday. Forty-two schools postponed the class starting time. On Monday morning, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo chaired a meeting and ordered officials to stay on alert to better cope with the typhoon. He expressed concern about damage inflicted by this season's typhoons, which have burdened the nation's already-weak economy. The prime minister also pledged to mobilize all possible resources to support emergency repairs. Currently, government officials are working in emergency mode in six regions, including Busan, Ulsan and Jeju ,as well as Jeollanam-do and Gyeongsang-do provinces.

HUNDREDS EVACUATE OVER 'NANMADOL'

입력 2022-09-19 15:16:46 수정 2022-09-19 16:45:03 News Today

