ACTOR LEE JUNG-JAE RETURNS HOME

[Anchor Lead]
Actor Lee Jung-jae, the first Korean actor to win a Prime Time Emmy, returned home yesterday. He said the award represents how far Korean contents have come and how Korean shows can inspire global audiences.
[Pkg]
Lee Jung-jae of "Squid Game" was named the best male lead in the Emmy Awards. He returned home Sunday after screening his directorial debut film "Hunt" at the Toronto International Film Festival. He hoisted his Emmy to the fans' cheers. Lee said the award was meaningful as it validates how Korean contents can move the global audience.
[Soundbite] Lee Jung-jae(Lead Actor in ‘Squid Game’) : "Rather than what it means for me personally, the award means more for growth of K-content and interactions with the audiences around the globe."
He promised to work harder to globalize K-contents.
[Soundbite] Lee Jung-jae(Lead Actor in ‘Squid Game’) : "In order to globalize the contents being produced in Korea lots of modifications and re-planning are required."
The second season of "Squid Game" is set to be released in 2024. Director, Hwang Dong-hyuk, made this humorous comment about his plan.
[Soundbite] Hwang Dong-hyuk(Director, ‘Squid Game’ (Sept. 16)) : "If the seasons are far apart, Lee Jung-jae and other actors would age very fast. So I decided to make it quickly."
[Soundbite] Lee Jung-jae(Lead Actor in ‘Squid Game’) : "You don’t have to worry about me aging. I’ll take good care of myself."
Lee was also cast in one of the lead roles in the upcoming Star Wars series, fueling his aspirations for a larger global stage.
