YOON TO DELIVER KEYNOTE SPEECH AT UN News Today 입력 2022.09.20 (15:22)

[Anchor Lead]



After wrapping up his stay in Britain to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, President Yoon Suk-yeol heads to New York on Tuesday for the UN General Assembly. He will deliver a keynote speech on the first day of the gathering.



[Pkg]



Along with some 500 leaders and dignitaries from around the world, President Yoon attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. It was part of the so-called condolence diplomacy. Earlier, he attended a welcome event hosted by King Charles III.



[Soundbite] Kim Eun-hye(Senior pres. secretary for press affairs) : "This reception was attended by royal dignitaries and heads of our allies from around the world, like a royal function."



Yoon also had talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Korean culture and bilateral relations. He also met Japanese Emperor Naruhito, but they were said to not have engaged in a meaningful conversation on the two countries' pending affairs, such as historical issues. The president will continue his diplomacy in New York where the UN General Assembly will open on Tuesday night, Korean time. In his keynote speech on the opening day, Yoon will stress freedom, peace and value alliance for economic security. His speech will reportedly highlight that countries sharing freedom and values need to join forces to resolve global issues. On the sidelines, Yoon is scheduled to hold a summit with Japan and discuss ways to improve strained bilateral relations. In a summit with Joe Biden, Yoon will discuss concerns over the U.S.' Inflation Reduction Act and how to stabilize the foreign exchange market. Regarding Japanese media reports that a Seoul-Tokyo summit looks unlikely, the presidential office just said the prospect remained unchanged. Some observers say the two countries are waging a war of nerves over historical issues and other thorny problems. But the presidential office appears to be expecting that a Korea-Japan meeting will be held even in an informal manner.

