[Anchor Lead]
The top diplomats of South Korea and Japan held talks in New York ahead of President Yoon Suk-yeol's visit there to attend the UN General Assembly. Following a 50-minute meeting at a Manhattan hotel on Monday, foreign minister Park Jin told reporters that he and his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi agreed to exert sincere efforts to improve bilateral relations. However Park gave no response to whether a Seoul-Tokyo summit would take place on the sidelines of the UN assembly.
A committee on public officials' ethics will reportedly conduct a review of first lady Kim Keon-hee's personal assets by the end of November in connection to allegations that she left out some high-end jewelry in her property filings. According to main opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Eui-kyum, the committee expressed the plan when asked about an inspection into whether the first lady owned accessories that are worth over 5 million won out of pieces she has actually worn.
- NEWS BRIEF
- 입력 2022-09-20 15:22:58
- 수정2022-09-20 16:45:29
