ADMINISTRATION OF FLU SHOTS TO BEGIN News Today 입력 2022.09.20 (15:22) 수정 2022.09.20 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



With an alert against seasonal flu issued, the administration of flu shots begin on Wednesday. Health authorities have stocked up more flu vaccines in preparation for a possible twindemic of COVID-19 and seasonal flu.



[Pkg]



Free flu shots will be given to high-risk groups starting Wednesday, the 21st. With a flu alert issued for the first time in three years, health authorities are calling on people to get the flu shots, expressing concerns about a possible twindemic consisting of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu. Children younger than 13 including infants and toddlers will be able to receive free flu shots starting Wednesday. The free vaccination period will begin on October 5th for pregnant women. The elderly aged 65 or above are eligible beginning on October 12th. Non-high-risk groups can get the flu shot at any given time if they cover their expenses. Health authorities have procured 300,000 more doses with plans to supply a total of 25.7 million doses this year. As of the midnight on Tuesday, South Korea added 47,917 new COVID-19 cases. Analysts say infections are clearly dropping. However, some express concerns over the high number of critically ill patients, which hovers around some 500. Moderna's new bivalent vaccine doubling the antibodies both against the original coronavirus and the Omicron variant will soon likely be introduced in South Korea as well. The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has decided to approve 810,000 doses of the new vaccine to be used in South Korea. With the winter approaching, the government will announce plans for additional COVID-19 vaccinations using the new vaccine on Wednesday. As the nation's first domesticallydeveloped COVID-19 vaccine, SKY Covione can now be used for third and fourth shots. Vaccine reservations for its usage opened on Monday. Officials, however, advised people to receive the same type of vaccine for their third or fourth shots if they received mRNA-based vaccines in the previous rounds.

