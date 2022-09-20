SURGE IN NAPA CABBAGE PRICES News Today 입력 2022.09.20 (15:22) 수정 2022.09.20 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A sharp increase in the price of napa cabbage has led to higher prices of packaged kimchi. The government is taking measures to alleviate the burden for consumers.



[Pkg]



The market price of one napa cabbage is 15,000 won. It costs much more than in previous years, but its quality is far from good.



[Soundbite] Kang Suk-ja(Vendor) : "Each sack contains at least one rotten cabbage. My customers come back to exchange their purchase. This causes losses to me."



Compared to a year ago, the median price of a 10kg box of napa cabbage has surged by more than 10,000 won. The napa cabbage harvest is not as good this year because of the hot weather and heavy rains. This has led to a spike in the prices of packaged kimchi. CJ Cheiljedang has raised the prices of 19 packaged kimchi items by 11 percent on average. Daesang, the leader in the packaged kimchi market, also plans to raise prices of its flagship products by nearly 10 percent starting next month. It will be a second price increase for both companies this year alone.



[Soundbite] Shin Kyung-jin(Seoul Resident) : "It costs much more now than it did before. I can't afford a large one. I have no choice but to buy a small one."



The government is scrambling to tame prices. It has decided to push forward shipments of napa cabbage cultivated in fall and import 600 tons of napa cabbage earlier than scheduled. However, prices are predicted to continue to rise for the time being. The Korea Rural Economic Institute believes prices of napa cabbage won't go down until harvesting begins in full swing next month. The government has vowed to devise measures next month to stabilize the supply of napa cabbages ahead of the kimchi-making season, which begins in early November.

SURGE IN NAPA CABBAGE PRICES

입력 2022-09-20 15:22:59 수정 2022-09-20 16:45:30 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A sharp increase in the price of napa cabbage has led to higher prices of packaged kimchi. The government is taking measures to alleviate the burden for consumers.



[Pkg]



The market price of one napa cabbage is 15,000 won. It costs much more than in previous years, but its quality is far from good.



[Soundbite] Kang Suk-ja(Vendor) : "Each sack contains at least one rotten cabbage. My customers come back to exchange their purchase. This causes losses to me."



Compared to a year ago, the median price of a 10kg box of napa cabbage has surged by more than 10,000 won. The napa cabbage harvest is not as good this year because of the hot weather and heavy rains. This has led to a spike in the prices of packaged kimchi. CJ Cheiljedang has raised the prices of 19 packaged kimchi items by 11 percent on average. Daesang, the leader in the packaged kimchi market, also plans to raise prices of its flagship products by nearly 10 percent starting next month. It will be a second price increase for both companies this year alone.



[Soundbite] Shin Kyung-jin(Seoul Resident) : "It costs much more now than it did before. I can't afford a large one. I have no choice but to buy a small one."



The government is scrambling to tame prices. It has decided to push forward shipments of napa cabbage cultivated in fall and import 600 tons of napa cabbage earlier than scheduled. However, prices are predicted to continue to rise for the time being. The Korea Rural Economic Institute believes prices of napa cabbage won't go down until harvesting begins in full swing next month. The government has vowed to devise measures next month to stabilize the supply of napa cabbages ahead of the kimchi-making season, which begins in early November.