DISPUTE OVER BTS' MILITARY SERVICE

[Anchor Lead]



The head of the country's troop recruitment agency said "social consensus" is necessary in deciding whether to allow K-pop superband BTS replace their mandatory military service with an alternative. In an interview with local media, commissioner Lee Ki-sik of the Military Manpower Administration said that while BTS' achievements are certainly outstanding, linking them with military duty requires social consensus in terms of fairness.

입력 2022-09-20 15:22:59 수정 2022-09-20 16:45:30 News Today

