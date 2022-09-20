기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The head of the country's troop recruitment agency said "social consensus" is necessary in deciding whether to allow K-pop superband BTS replace their mandatory military service with an alternative. In an interview with local media, commissioner Lee Ki-sik of the Military Manpower Administration said that while BTS' achievements are certainly outstanding, linking them with military duty requires social consensus in terms of fairness.
The head of the country's troop recruitment agency said "social consensus" is necessary in deciding whether to allow K-pop superband BTS replace their mandatory military service with an alternative. In an interview with local media, commissioner Lee Ki-sik of the Military Manpower Administration said that while BTS' achievements are certainly outstanding, linking them with military duty requires social consensus in terms of fairness.
- DISPUTE OVER BTS' MILITARY SERVICE
-
- 입력 2022-09-20 15:22:59
- 수정2022-09-20 16:45:30
[Anchor Lead]
The head of the country's troop recruitment agency said "social consensus" is necessary in deciding whether to allow K-pop superband BTS replace their mandatory military service with an alternative. In an interview with local media, commissioner Lee Ki-sik of the Military Manpower Administration said that while BTS' achievements are certainly outstanding, linking them with military duty requires social consensus in terms of fairness.
The head of the country's troop recruitment agency said "social consensus" is necessary in deciding whether to allow K-pop superband BTS replace their mandatory military service with an alternative. In an interview with local media, commissioner Lee Ki-sik of the Military Manpower Administration said that while BTS' achievements are certainly outstanding, linking them with military duty requires social consensus in terms of fairness.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-