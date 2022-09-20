기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

DISPUTE OVER BTS' MILITARY SERVICE
입력 2022.09.20 (15:22) 수정 2022.09.20 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The head of the country's troop recruitment agency said "social consensus" is necessary in deciding whether to allow K-pop superband BTS replace their mandatory military service with an alternative. In an interview with local media, commissioner Lee Ki-sik of the Military Manpower Administration said that while BTS' achievements are certainly outstanding, linking them with military duty requires social consensus in terms of fairness.
  • DISPUTE OVER BTS' MILITARY SERVICE
    • 입력 2022-09-20 15:22:59
    • 수정2022-09-20 16:45:30
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The head of the country's troop recruitment agency said "social consensus" is necessary in deciding whether to allow K-pop superband BTS replace their mandatory military service with an alternative. In an interview with local media, commissioner Lee Ki-sik of the Military Manpower Administration said that while BTS' achievements are certainly outstanding, linking them with military duty requires social consensus in terms of fairness.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!