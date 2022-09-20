VETERAN ACTORS ON THE THEATER STAGE News Today 입력 2022.09.20 (15:22) 수정 2022.09.20 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Squid Game star Oh Young-soo will return to the theatrical stage. Other veteran actors like Lee Soon-jae and Shin Koo will also take to the stage. Their shows are so popular that they are nearly sold out. Even there is a newly coined word that describes them as an elderly version of BTS.



[Pkg]



The "Two Popes" is a biographical theater production about the surprising friendship Pope Benedict XVI forms with the future Pope Francis. Shin Goo, aged 87, depicts Pope Benedict XVI who voluntarily retired at the same age as the actor.



[Soundbite] "I will retire from my position. Both the papal post and the bishop of Rome."



Despite his weakened hearing, he is still strong and captivating on stage.



[Soundbite] Shin Goo(Stage actor (87 years old)) : "Due to my age, I am not in good condition with multiple ailments. Still I should take responsibility for what I like and chose to do."



The role requires the actors to deliver an immense amount of lines and sophisticated performances charged with emotions. This is where the veteran actors' seasoned experiences and skills are valued.



[Soundbite] Yoon Sun-hwa(Theatergoer) : "It is greatly moving. I hope they will appear and perform in plays longer."



"Squid Game" star Oh Yeong-su and veteran actress Park Jung-ja will star in an upcoming romantic genre. Park boasted her compelling presence in the latest edition of "Hamlet." In "Love Letters," the two actors will play elderly lovers who have been exchanging letters for some five decades.



[Soundbite] Park Jung-ja(Stage actor (81 years old)) : "Actors are really blessed, being up on the stage at this old age."



These two plays are now attracting middle-aged spectators to the theatrical stage. Usually, those in their 40s and 50s account for some 20 percent of the audience. But the rate is more than double for these two shows.



[Soundbite] Hwang In-hyuk(Theatergoer) : "I respect them for presenting passionate performances on stage, despite their old age."



The veteran actors say there is no retirement on stage. When asked about secrets to their long-running popularity, they give these touching answers.



[Soundbite] Oh Yeong-su(Stage actor (79 years old)) : "You can obtain good skills as an actor when you build up years of career experiences enough to talk about life. Therefore an actor can present his genuine self when he gets into his 70s and 80s."



[Soundbite] Shin Goo(Stage actor (87 years old)) : "I have lived considering acting as my calling. It is life itself for me."

