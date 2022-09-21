YOON GIVES SPEECH AT UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY News Today 입력 2022.09.21 (15:23) 수정 2022.09.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon Suk-yeol gave his first speech at the UN General Assembly early Wednesday, Korea time. He said global freedom and peace were under threat and countries that share the value of freedom must join hands to overcome the crisis. Yoon also vowed to expand South Korea's role in tackling issues facing the international community.



[Pkg]



President Yoon Suk-yeol was the tenth world leader to take to the stage on the first day of the UN General Assembly. From the very beginning, he emphasized the value of freedom. He noted the global community was again witnessing freedom and peace of its citizens put in jeopardy due to attempts to alter the status quo by force, weapons of mass destruction and systemic violations of human rights. He called for solidarity centered on freedom to address the challenges.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(S. Korean President) : "Threats to freedom and peace must be overcome through solidarity and stern support for universal global norms."



Yoon also proposed cooperation and support centered around the UN to seek solutions to infectious diseases and decarbonization. He said both conventional security and economic security issues can be dealt with through the solidarity of freedom-cherishing nations.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(S. Korean President) : "We can resolve the current complex crisis with the spirit of strong solidarity and rigorous efforts to defend and expand freedom."



Yoon did not name any specific country but said that attempts to turn away from universal global norms would further compound chaos and turmoil. He also vowed to step up South Korea's contribution to overcoming global crises. He pledged 300 million dollars toward COVID-19 therapeutics and vaccine research and promised to scale up Korea's green official development assistance to share innovative green technologies with developing countries.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(S. Korean President) : "As a responsible member of the global community, S. Korea will fulfill its responsibilities to expand the freedom of global citizens and promote peace and prosperity around the world."



Yoon made no direct mention of North Korea in his speech. Instead he underscored the importance of an alliance based on freedom and other core values. There are concerns over backlash from countries not seen as part of this alliance, such as China.

