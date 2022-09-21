YOON PLANS TO HOLD TALKS WITH U.S. & JAPAN News Today 입력 2022.09.21 (15:23) 수정 2022.09.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon Suk-yeol is also expected to hold talks with his US and Japanese counterparts on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and discuss bilateral ties and pending issues. However details on when and how the talks would take place have not been announced. In the case of Japan, a possible meeting still appears fluid due to sensitive matters such as wartime forced labor.



[Pkg]



Following his first keynote speech at the UN General Assembly, President Yoon Suk-yeol could hold talks with his American and Japanese counterparts in New York. Unlike Seoul's announcement on a one-on-one with Japan, Tokyo maintains the stance that nothing is decided yet. The discrepancy is viewed by some as a tug of war over pending issues such as wartime forced labor compensation. The foreign ministers of Seoul and Tokyo earlier held talks but as the two sides still maintain differences in their positions, some pundits believe the leaders will stop short of a formal summit, and instead hold an informal pull aside of sorts. Talks with the U.S. will likely focus on the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and cooperation on economic security. The Inflation Reduction Act, which excludes EVs assembled outside of North America from tax subsidies, is also expected to be addressed. It remains to be seen if the two sides can come up with a solution. Joint efforts to stabilize the foreign exchange market could be another point of discussion as the US dollar continues to strengthen amid successive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. If the summits with the US and Japan do take place, possibly in the early hours of Thursday Korea time, the agenda for both sessions are dotted with sensitive issues. The outcome of the meetings will inevitably influence President Yoon's report card on his latest overseas trip. The president will also be active in business diplomacy as he introduces Korean firms to the US and try to attract investment from American businesses.

