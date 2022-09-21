기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
In a press briefing held at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul Tuesday afternoon, U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim said that DPRK has been contacted as recently as in July but hasn't received any response. When asked whether he would contact North Korea again, Kim answered that there is no such plan for now but hoped that North Korea would overcome the pandemic to engage the United States or South Korea or in multilateral diplomacy.
In a press briefing held at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul Tuesday afternoon, U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim said that DPRK has been contacted as recently as in July but hasn't received any response. When asked whether he would contact North Korea again, Kim answered that there is no such plan for now but hoped that North Korea would overcome the pandemic to engage the United States or South Korea or in multilateral diplomacy.
- SUNG KIM ON CONTACT WITH N. KOREA
-
- 입력 2022-09-21 15:23:05
- 수정2022-09-21 16:45:17
[Anchor Lead]
In a press briefing held at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul Tuesday afternoon, U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim said that DPRK has been contacted as recently as in July but hasn't received any response. When asked whether he would contact North Korea again, Kim answered that there is no such plan for now but hoped that North Korea would overcome the pandemic to engage the United States or South Korea or in multilateral diplomacy.
In a press briefing held at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul Tuesday afternoon, U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim said that DPRK has been contacted as recently as in July but hasn't received any response. When asked whether he would contact North Korea again, Kim answered that there is no such plan for now but hoped that North Korea would overcome the pandemic to engage the United States or South Korea or in multilateral diplomacy.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-