[Anchor Lead]



In a press briefing held at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul Tuesday afternoon, U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim said that DPRK has been contacted as recently as in July but hasn't received any response. When asked whether he would contact North Korea again, Kim answered that there is no such plan for now but hoped that North Korea would overcome the pandemic to engage the United States or South Korea or in multilateral diplomacy.

SUNG KIM ON CONTACT WITH N. KOREA

입력 2022-09-21 15:23:05 수정 2022-09-21 16:45:17 News Today

