기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

SUNG KIM ON CONTACT WITH N. KOREA
입력 2022.09.21 (15:23) 수정 2022.09.21 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

In a press briefing held at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul Tuesday afternoon, U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim said that DPRK has been contacted as recently as in July but hasn't received any response. When asked whether he would contact North Korea again, Kim answered that there is no such plan for now but hoped that North Korea would overcome the pandemic to engage the United States or South Korea or in multilateral diplomacy.
  • SUNG KIM ON CONTACT WITH N. KOREA
    • 입력 2022-09-21 15:23:05
    • 수정2022-09-21 16:45:17
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

In a press briefing held at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul Tuesday afternoon, U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim said that DPRK has been contacted as recently as in July but hasn't received any response. When asked whether he would contact North Korea again, Kim answered that there is no such plan for now but hoped that North Korea would overcome the pandemic to engage the United States or South Korea or in multilateral diplomacy.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!