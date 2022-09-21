REVISED DRAFT OF NEW GREEN TAXONOMY News Today 입력 2022.09.21 (15:23) 수정 2022.09.21 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The environment ministry has released a revised draft of a new green taxonomy that includes nuclear reactors as an environment-friendly facility. It is a complete reversal from nine months ago when nuclear power plants was not included from the taxonomy criteria.



[Pkg]



In the wake of the Yoon government's decision to scrap the former administration's nuclear phase-out plan, the environment ministry decided to include nuclear reactors in the so-called K-Taxonomy. The ministry claimed that the revision could help the nation achieve its carbon neutral objective and make nuclear reactors safer.



[Soundbite] Jo Hyeon-su(Ministry of Environment) : "It became necessary to include nuclear economic activities in the K-Taxonomy to harmonize the use of renewable energy and nuclear power."



The green taxonomy provides economic activities with standards of environmental friendliness and grounds for investments or loans. The government defined nuclear researches on small modular reactors and accident-tolerant fuel as essential activities for carbon neutrality and environmental improvement. New constructions or continued operations of nuclear reactors were classified as a transitional activities needed to achieve carbon neutrality. The transition is to be concluded by 2045. However, there are preconditions. Processing facilities for low- and intermediate-level radioactive waste must be built and all nuclear reactors are mandated to use accident-tolerant fuel from 2031. The previous administration had excluded nuclear reactors from the taxonomy because a nuclear phase-out plan was implemented and no conclusion was reached in other countries. This decision was reversed nine months later.



[Soundbite] Jo Hyeon-su(Ministry of Environment(Dec. 2021)) : "After reviewing domestic policies and global trends, nuclear reactors were not included in the Taxonomy."



Environmental groups immediately lodged a protest.



[Soundbite] Jang Da-ul(Greenpeace) : "This clearly shows that nuclear reactor expansion doesn't aim to deal with climate crisis, but to benefit the nuclear power industry."



The ministry is to finalize the plan after holding a public hearing next month.

REVISED DRAFT OF NEW GREEN TAXONOMY

입력 2022-09-21 15:23:06 수정 2022-09-21 16:45:17 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The environment ministry has released a revised draft of a new green taxonomy that includes nuclear reactors as an environment-friendly facility. It is a complete reversal from nine months ago when nuclear power plants was not included from the taxonomy criteria.



[Pkg]



In the wake of the Yoon government's decision to scrap the former administration's nuclear phase-out plan, the environment ministry decided to include nuclear reactors in the so-called K-Taxonomy. The ministry claimed that the revision could help the nation achieve its carbon neutral objective and make nuclear reactors safer.



[Soundbite] Jo Hyeon-su(Ministry of Environment) : "It became necessary to include nuclear economic activities in the K-Taxonomy to harmonize the use of renewable energy and nuclear power."



The green taxonomy provides economic activities with standards of environmental friendliness and grounds for investments or loans. The government defined nuclear researches on small modular reactors and accident-tolerant fuel as essential activities for carbon neutrality and environmental improvement. New constructions or continued operations of nuclear reactors were classified as a transitional activities needed to achieve carbon neutrality. The transition is to be concluded by 2045. However, there are preconditions. Processing facilities for low- and intermediate-level radioactive waste must be built and all nuclear reactors are mandated to use accident-tolerant fuel from 2031. The previous administration had excluded nuclear reactors from the taxonomy because a nuclear phase-out plan was implemented and no conclusion was reached in other countries. This decision was reversed nine months later.



[Soundbite] Jo Hyeon-su(Ministry of Environment(Dec. 2021)) : "After reviewing domestic policies and global trends, nuclear reactors were not included in the Taxonomy."



Environmental groups immediately lodged a protest.



[Soundbite] Jang Da-ul(Greenpeace) : "This clearly shows that nuclear reactor expansion doesn't aim to deal with climate crisis, but to benefit the nuclear power industry."



The ministry is to finalize the plan after holding a public hearing next month.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

