NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.09.22 (15:18) 수정 2022.09.22 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Seoul's foreign exchange market opened higher than on Thursday to top 1,400 won per dollar. It is up 3.8 won from Wednesday. The won-dollar rate has reached the 1,400 won level for the first time in 13 and a half years since March 31 2009. It is due to the Fed's rate hike of 0.75 percentage points overnight with indications to take more tough moves to tame inflation.

Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang held a meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in Washington on Wednesday, local time. In the meeting, they discussed pending industrial issues. Lee also delivered South Korea's concerns over the U.S. inflation reduction act, which he said will cause negative impacts on the two countries' relations. The minister said that discriminatory measures like the inflation reduction act will weaken the two countries' cooperation in various industries from semiconductors to batteries and to nuclear energy.

입력 2022-09-22 15:18:17 수정 2022-09-22 16:45:03

