DISPUTE OVER BTS' CONCERT IN BUSAN News Today 입력 2022.09.22 (15:18) 수정 2022.09.22 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



BTS will hold a concert in Busan next month as part of the efforts to win the city's bid to host the 2030 World Expo. The concert will be held free of charge to publicize Busan globally, but neither the city government nor the central government will pay for the event. It's been found that the World Expo bid committee has sent an email to domestic conglomerates asking them to sponsor the concert.



[Pkg]



A BTS concert to publicize Busan, a host candidate for the World Expo. However, the port city came under fire for relocating the concert venue to the Busan Asiad Main Stadium citing safety reasons. It's also facing backlash for exorbitant lodging prices. Some 50,000 are expected to turn up for the BTS concert which is to be held free of charge. Preparation for the event alone will cost at least 7 billion won. But neither the city nor the central government will pay for the concert. All expenditures will be covered by the K-pop group's agency: HYBE.



[Soundbite] (Official from 2030 World Expo bid committee(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "What we heard is that HYBE will shoulder the costs while pursuing profits through sponsorship."



KBS obtained an email the government's World Expo bid committee sent to domestic conglomerates last month. It reads, "Requesting top-ten conglomerates to participate in sponsorship and provide funding." It also emphasizes confidentiality. An attached file contains a promise of PR support by sponsored amount. The mail also lists the name and contacts of the HYBE staff in charge the conglomerates should contact for more information. KBS contacted the bid committee official who sent the mail.



[Soundbite] (Official from 2030 World Expo bid committee(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "(This sounds like the conglomerates could feel pressured to fund the concert.) That's not true. I just sent the mail because I was asked to do so."



The official admitted sending the mail, adding it was done at HYBE's request. KBS also contacted the HYBE staff member in charge, whose phone number was listed in the mail.



[Soundbite] (HYBE staff(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "(The email was sent to the top-ten conglomerates in S. Korea.) By me? I didn't know anything about that email."



Companies sponsoring the BTS concert in Busan claim to have made the decision on their own regardless of the mail. However, criticism for requesting private companies to fund state projects will likely be inevitable.



[Soundbite] Min Hyung-bae(Independent lawmaker) : "What company wouldn't feel pressured by such an email sent by the gov‘t? Getting private firms involved like this is very outdated and regressive."



The concert designed to promote Busan globally became tarnished even before it began.

DISPUTE OVER BTS' CONCERT IN BUSAN

입력 2022-09-22 15:18:17 수정 2022-09-22 16:45:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



BTS will hold a concert in Busan next month as part of the efforts to win the city's bid to host the 2030 World Expo. The concert will be held free of charge to publicize Busan globally, but neither the city government nor the central government will pay for the event. It's been found that the World Expo bid committee has sent an email to domestic conglomerates asking them to sponsor the concert.



[Pkg]



A BTS concert to publicize Busan, a host candidate for the World Expo. However, the port city came under fire for relocating the concert venue to the Busan Asiad Main Stadium citing safety reasons. It's also facing backlash for exorbitant lodging prices. Some 50,000 are expected to turn up for the BTS concert which is to be held free of charge. Preparation for the event alone will cost at least 7 billion won. But neither the city nor the central government will pay for the concert. All expenditures will be covered by the K-pop group's agency: HYBE.



[Soundbite] (Official from 2030 World Expo bid committee(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "What we heard is that HYBE will shoulder the costs while pursuing profits through sponsorship."



KBS obtained an email the government's World Expo bid committee sent to domestic conglomerates last month. It reads, "Requesting top-ten conglomerates to participate in sponsorship and provide funding." It also emphasizes confidentiality. An attached file contains a promise of PR support by sponsored amount. The mail also lists the name and contacts of the HYBE staff in charge the conglomerates should contact for more information. KBS contacted the bid committee official who sent the mail.



[Soundbite] (Official from 2030 World Expo bid committee(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "(This sounds like the conglomerates could feel pressured to fund the concert.) That's not true. I just sent the mail because I was asked to do so."



The official admitted sending the mail, adding it was done at HYBE's request. KBS also contacted the HYBE staff member in charge, whose phone number was listed in the mail.



[Soundbite] (HYBE staff(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "(The email was sent to the top-ten conglomerates in S. Korea.) By me? I didn't know anything about that email."



Companies sponsoring the BTS concert in Busan claim to have made the decision on their own regardless of the mail. However, criticism for requesting private companies to fund state projects will likely be inevitable.



[Soundbite] Min Hyung-bae(Independent lawmaker) : "What company wouldn't feel pressured by such an email sent by the gov‘t? Getting private firms involved like this is very outdated and regressive."



The concert designed to promote Busan globally became tarnished even before it began.