PLAN TO BUILD NEW TREKKING PATH News Today 입력 2022.09.22 (15:18) 수정 2022.09.22 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A plan to build a trekking path spanning 849 kilometers is underway. Once completed, the new trail will be longer than Camino de Santiago in Spain, transecting the country from the pine forest in Anmyeondo Island in Chungcheongnam-do Province to the Geumgang pine forest in Uljin, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province.



[Pkg]



The pine forest in Anmyeondo Island in Taean, Chungcheongnam-do Province is lush green and refreshingly aromatic. Naepo Culture Forest Way along Gayasan Mountain is imbued with the spirits of Baekje and Buddhist and Catholic history. People walk barefoot on the unpaved forest path near the peaceful Gyejoksanseong Fortress They also enjoy the fresh air while walking around the sparkling Daecheongho Lake. Soon they realize that their minds and bodies have been refreshed.



[Soundbite] Jeong Eui-seok(Daejeon Resident) : "It's great. I feel refreshed and de-stress. If the roads are connected, I can keep walking and see the sights."



From Taean in Cheongcheongnam-do Province and through Sejong and Daejeon in Chungcheongbuk-do Province and finally to Mangyangjeong Pavilion in Uljin-gun County in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province dense with Geumgang pine trees a plan is underway to build an 'east-west trail' that connects 849 kilometers of wooded trekking courses across the nation. Once this project costing 60.4 billion won is completed by 2026, the long trekking course would span longer than Camino de Santiago in Spain. The trail will be divided into 57 segments that will pass through 225 villages in 21 cities and counties and five cities and provinces. Ninety hub villages will be designated to house some 40 camping grounds and roughly 110 rest stops.



[Soundbite] Nam Sung-hyun(Minister, Korea Forest Service) : "It will become people's favorite forest trail that combines the forests' ecological, environmental, historical and cultural values."



Once the trail is completed and various interactive programs are provided, more long-term trekkers will visit the surrounding areas and benefit the local economies.

PLAN TO BUILD NEW TREKKING PATH

입력 2022-09-22 15:18:17 수정 2022-09-22 16:45:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A plan to build a trekking path spanning 849 kilometers is underway. Once completed, the new trail will be longer than Camino de Santiago in Spain, transecting the country from the pine forest in Anmyeondo Island in Chungcheongnam-do Province to the Geumgang pine forest in Uljin, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province.



[Pkg]



The pine forest in Anmyeondo Island in Taean, Chungcheongnam-do Province is lush green and refreshingly aromatic. Naepo Culture Forest Way along Gayasan Mountain is imbued with the spirits of Baekje and Buddhist and Catholic history. People walk barefoot on the unpaved forest path near the peaceful Gyejoksanseong Fortress They also enjoy the fresh air while walking around the sparkling Daecheongho Lake. Soon they realize that their minds and bodies have been refreshed.



[Soundbite] Jeong Eui-seok(Daejeon Resident) : "It's great. I feel refreshed and de-stress. If the roads are connected, I can keep walking and see the sights."



From Taean in Cheongcheongnam-do Province and through Sejong and Daejeon in Chungcheongbuk-do Province and finally to Mangyangjeong Pavilion in Uljin-gun County in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province dense with Geumgang pine trees a plan is underway to build an 'east-west trail' that connects 849 kilometers of wooded trekking courses across the nation. Once this project costing 60.4 billion won is completed by 2026, the long trekking course would span longer than Camino de Santiago in Spain. The trail will be divided into 57 segments that will pass through 225 villages in 21 cities and counties and five cities and provinces. Ninety hub villages will be designated to house some 40 camping grounds and roughly 110 rest stops.



[Soundbite] Nam Sung-hyun(Minister, Korea Forest Service) : "It will become people's favorite forest trail that combines the forests' ecological, environmental, historical and cultural values."



Once the trail is completed and various interactive programs are provided, more long-term trekkers will visit the surrounding areas and benefit the local economies.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

