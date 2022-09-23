LEE DO-HOON DISCUSSES IRA WITH U.S.

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Vice foreign minister Lee Do-hoon met with White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell and other congressional officials in Washington on Wednesday local time and discussed the disputed U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. Seoul's foreign ministry said the talks focused on key bilateral concerns including the IRA and ways to step up related consultation. Campbell proposed the two sides engage in constructive cooperation based on the Biden administration's steadfast support for the Seoul-Washington alliance.
