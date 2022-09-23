LEE DO-HOON DISCUSSES IRA WITH U.S. News Today 입력 2022.09.23 (14:59) 수정 2022.09.23 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Vice foreign minister Lee Do-hoon met with White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell and other congressional officials in Washington on Wednesday local time and discussed the disputed U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. Seoul's foreign ministry said the talks focused on key bilateral concerns including the IRA and ways to step up related consultation. Campbell proposed the two sides engage in constructive cooperation based on the Biden administration's steadfast support for the Seoul-Washington alliance.

LEE DO-HOON DISCUSSES IRA WITH U.S.

입력 2022-09-23 14:59:54 수정 2022-09-23 16:45:06 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Vice foreign minister Lee Do-hoon met with White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell and other congressional officials in Washington on Wednesday local time and discussed the disputed U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. Seoul's foreign ministry said the talks focused on key bilateral concerns including the IRA and ways to step up related consultation. Campbell proposed the two sides engage in constructive cooperation based on the Biden administration's steadfast support for the Seoul-Washington alliance.