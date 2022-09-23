기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

LEE DO-HOON DISCUSSES IRA WITH U.S.
입력 2022.09.23 (14:59) 수정 2022.09.23 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Vice foreign minister Lee Do-hoon met with White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell and other congressional officials in Washington on Wednesday local time and discussed the disputed U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. Seoul's foreign ministry said the talks focused on key bilateral concerns including the IRA and ways to step up related consultation. Campbell proposed the two sides engage in constructive cooperation based on the Biden administration's steadfast support for the Seoul-Washington alliance.
  • LEE DO-HOON DISCUSSES IRA WITH U.S.
    • 입력 2022-09-23 14:59:54
    • 수정2022-09-23 16:45:06
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Vice foreign minister Lee Do-hoon met with White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell and other congressional officials in Washington on Wednesday local time and discussed the disputed U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. Seoul's foreign ministry said the talks focused on key bilateral concerns including the IRA and ways to step up related consultation. Campbell proposed the two sides engage in constructive cooperation based on the Biden administration's steadfast support for the Seoul-Washington alliance.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!