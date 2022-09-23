U.S. CARRIER STRIKE GROUP VISITS S.KOREA

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
A U.S. carrier strike group has visited South Korea for a joint naval exercise in the East Sea. The Korean Navy said the strike group led by USS Ronald Reagan arrived at a base in southern port city Busan Friday morning. It marks the first visit by a U.S. carrier strike group in 4 years since October 2018 when South Korea hosted an international fleet review on Jejudo Island. Making port entry at the Busan naval base is the first since October 2017.
