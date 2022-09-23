U.S. CARRIER STRIKE GROUP VISITS S.KOREA News Today 입력 2022.09.23 (14:59) 수정 2022.09.23 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A U.S. carrier strike group has visited South Korea for a joint naval exercise in the East Sea. The Korean Navy said the strike group led by USS Ronald Reagan arrived at a base in southern port city Busan Friday morning. It marks the first visit by a U.S. carrier strike group in 4 years since October 2018 when South Korea hosted an international fleet review on Jejudo Island. Making port entry at the Busan naval base is the first since October 2017.

U.S. CARRIER STRIKE GROUP VISITS S.KOREA

입력 2022-09-23 14:59:55 수정 2022-09-23 16:45:07 News Today

