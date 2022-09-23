OUTDOOR MASK MANDATE TO BE LIFTED News Today 입력 2022.09.23 (14:59) 수정 2022.09.23 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The outdoor mask wearing mandate will be completely lifted from Monday. People no longer need to wear masks for outdoor events of over 50 people such as sports games and concerts. The government will however maintain the indoor mask rule for the time being in light of a possible resurgence in the winter.



[Pkg]



Starting Monday, the government will completely lift the mask wearing obligation for outdoor events that involve 50 or more people such as sports games, concerts and rallies. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announced, as the resurgence is clearing past its peak, the government, in consultation with experts, will lift quarantine regulations that pose low infection risks one after another, in consideration of public inconvenience.



[Soundbite] Han Duck-soo(Prime Minister) : "Following administrative procedures, the outdoor mask mandate will be removed from Sept. 26 in consideration of the relatively low infection risk outdoors."



However the indoor mask mandate will remain in place for the time being. The government noted an increase in flu patients and a possible COVID-19 resurgence in the winter. It also stressed that basic safety rules such as hand washing, indoor mask wearing and ventilation remain the best line of defense against infections. After looking into some ten-thousand people it's revealed that 97% of them possessed antibodies for coronavirus either through vaccination or natural infection. The PM pointed out that the antibody positivity rate through natural infection stands at 57%, some 19 percentage points higher than the cumulative caseload reported during the same period. He said the gap of around 20 percent points to hidden infections. Han added the government will continue to collect data through long-term studies on antibody levels in an effort to establish effective anti-virus measures.

