INSECTS HELP CANCER PATIENTS' NUTRITION INTAKE

[Anchor Lead]



Cancer patients need to eat high quality protein to fight the disease. A clinical study has found for the first time that edible insects could help improve the nutrient intake of cancer patients with weakened digestion due to side effects of cancer treatments.



[Pkg]



This pancreatic cancer patient found it difficult to swallow and digest food as a side effect of his cancer treatment. His doctor recommended that he take a supplement shake made of edible insects.



[Soundbite] Park Jin-gyu(Pancreatic Cancer Patient) : "I'm thankful that I can eat something. I had no problem drinking this shake."



The Rural Development Administration and researchers at Gangnam Severance Hospital had pancreatic and liver cancer patients ingest edible mealworms for two months. Compared to the control group that had grain shake, the group that ingested the mealworm shake showed about a 20% increase in their protein intake and a 10% increase in the cellular health indicator. The mealworm is registered at the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety as a food ingredient named "Gosoae." The nutrient makeup of Gosoae is 51% protein, 30% fat and 14% carbohydrate. It has more protein than beef or soybeans.



[Soundbite] Prof. Park Joon-sung(Gangnam Severance Hospital) : "It's crucial for cancer patients to ingest sufficient calories and protein. They can do so by eating edible insects. They are rich in essential amino acids and easily digestible."



The UN designated edible insects as a food source of the future. The RDA plans to continue studying how eating edible insects can help patients of other cancers suffering from severe nutritional imbalance.

