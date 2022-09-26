YOON MENTIONS N. KOREA IN CNN INTERVIEW News Today 입력 2022.09.26 (15:17) 수정 2022.09.26 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



In an interview with CNN, President Yoon Suk-yeol said that should China start military conflict with Taiwan, North Korea is very likely to start its own provocation. He added that at such an instance, responding to the North Korean threat would have the priority.



[Pkg]



In an interview with CNN held during the UN General Assembly, President Yoon Suk-yeol said North Korea's nuclear threat is the gravest concern for South Korea although the global attention is on the Ukrainian war and the dispute over Taiwan. When asked if South Korea would back the United States in the event of a Chinese attack on Taiwan, Yoon said that would raise the likelihood of North Korea's provocation.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "In the case of military conflict around Taiwan, there will be increased possibility of North Korean provocation. Therefore, in that case, the top priority for Korea and the US Korean Alliance on the Korean peninsula would be based on our robust defense posture. We must deal with the North Korean threat first."



In a followup question of whether the US should put the defense of the Korean peninsula above the Taiwanese dispute, Yoon said both South Korea and Taiwan need to be defended by the U.S.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "It wouldn't be appropriate to reply about a US priority because both the Korean Peninsula and Taiwan are very important to the US, I suppose, and are to be defended by the US together with their allies and partners."



Yoon was also asked if he was minding China when he didn't meet with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while she was in Korea last month. He answered that it was suggested that he meet with her during his vacation, but he ended up having a productive conversation with her over the phone. He then stressed Seoul's unwavering stance on the Taiwan issue.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "I have always been clear on my position. And whenever and wherever I'm asked about this issue. I will always provide consistent answers."



President Yoon said that the horizon of the ROK-U.S. alliance is broadening to include economy and cutting-edge technology. He stressed the two partners will stand together to bring international peace and stability and more freedom to global citizens.

