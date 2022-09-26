DISCLOSURE OF TRUMP-KIM'S PERSONAL LETTERS News Today 입력 2022.09.26 (15:17) 수정 2022.09.26 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



It's been revealed that during the Pyongyang-Washington summits, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un offered then-U.S. President Donald Trump to have talks one-on-one without U.S. senior officials and even without then-President Moon Jae-in. The transcripts of 27 personal letters exchanged between Trump and Kim around the time of their two summits have been disclosed to the public for the first time.



[Pkg]



In September 2018, when Washington was demanding denuclearization post-measures following the Singapore summit held in June that year, Kim Jong-un sent a letter to then President Donald Trump. Addressing him as "Your Excellency," Kim wrote that rather than arguing with then-State Secretary Pompeo, who was leading the U.S. delegation at the time, he wanted to meet with Trump in person to discuss things in-depth, because of his expertise in politics. In a letter sent on September 21, the North Korean leader said he wanted to discuss denuclearization with Trump in person, not with President Moon. He added he found Moon's excessive interest unnecessary and wanted him to stay away. The letter was written just two days after Kim's summit with the South Korean leader in Pyongyang.



[Soundbite] Kim Chun-sik(Former vice minister of unification) : "These letters show that Kim Jong-un did not trust U.S. officials or former Pres. Moon. He wanted to convey his stance personally to Trump."



Kim and Trump exchanged even more letters after the Singapore summit. The two expressed plenty of respect for each other. Kim praised Trump as a strong and excellent politician and a decisive leader. Trump addressed Kim as "Dear Chairman" and said hello to his family. But after the Hanoi summit, which ended in fiasco, the correspondence stopped. In August 2019, as talks came to a standstill following the third meeting in Panmunjom Kim complained to Trump that nothing had changed and he had gained nothing, not even the suspension of joint military exercises or the easing of sanctions. The Korean-American Club, which disclosed the transcripts of 27 letters exchanged between Kim and Trump between April 2018 and August 2019, hopes they will help the public better understand how North Korea's denuclearization was negotiated.

