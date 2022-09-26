NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.09.26 (15:17) 수정 2022.09.26 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of Culture says an exhibition featuring part of the late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee's art collections will tour the nation until 2024. The exhibition will visit Gwangju, Busan and Gyeongsangnam-do Province this year. Next year, it will tour seven cities including Daegu, Daejeon and Cheongju. In 2024, Jeju, and Jeollabuk-do and Chunghceongnam-do provinces will host the exhibition.

BLACKPINK has become the first Korean girl group to top the Billboard 200 chart with its second full-length album "Born Pink." Billboard announced Sunday that following its release on September 16, the album has sold roughly 102,000 copies, making the quartet the first female group to claim the honor in 14 years since 2008.

