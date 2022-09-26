SELF-SUPPORT PROJECT IN RURAL AREAS News Today 입력 2022.09.26 (15:17) 수정 2022.09.26 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Self-support projects help people in need to achieve social and economic independence. One such group in Jeollabuk-do Province is running a farm to heal people's minds and bodies through farming while providing stable jobs to people assist with the self-support group.



[Pkg]



A farm situated at the foot of Mireuksan Mountain in Iksan, Jeollabuk-do Province. Senior citizens suffering from partial paralysis and other physical conditions came to this farm. They had planted red leaf lettuce a month ago and tended to them every week. Now they came to pick the lettuce. It was hard to pick lettuce leaves with their stiff, partially paralyzed hands, but the joy of harvesting was indeed great.



[Soundbite] Lee Seung-in(Grade 2 Brain Disability) : "It was nice to seed and sort the lettuce and see the plants grow."



This farm, operated by the Iksan Local Self-support Center in Jeollabuk-do Province, is running a therapeutic program for the disabled and elderly. They cultivate leafy vegetables and herbs to help visitors gain psychological stability and recover through farming.



[Soundbite] Lee Hye-suk(Director, Neulpum Therapeutic Farm Research Center) : "They use all their senses. When they keep farming, they will gain therapeutic effects just by watching the green plants."



Starting this year, the Rural Development Administration and a college research team joined this project to scientifically prove the effects of therapeutic farming.



[Soundbite] Moon Ji-won(Nat’l Institute of Horticultural & Herbal Science) : "This is to provide quantitative data on how much therapeutic farming reduces stress."



Some twenty people on government welfare work at this farm and dream of being independent. This self-support group's bold attempt to use therapeutic farming may help achieve the dual goals of healing and self-rehab.

SELF-SUPPORT PROJECT IN RURAL AREAS

입력 2022-09-26 15:17:34 수정 2022-09-26 16:45:09 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Self-support projects help people in need to achieve social and economic independence. One such group in Jeollabuk-do Province is running a farm to heal people's minds and bodies through farming while providing stable jobs to people assist with the self-support group.



[Pkg]



A farm situated at the foot of Mireuksan Mountain in Iksan, Jeollabuk-do Province. Senior citizens suffering from partial paralysis and other physical conditions came to this farm. They had planted red leaf lettuce a month ago and tended to them every week. Now they came to pick the lettuce. It was hard to pick lettuce leaves with their stiff, partially paralyzed hands, but the joy of harvesting was indeed great.



[Soundbite] Lee Seung-in(Grade 2 Brain Disability) : "It was nice to seed and sort the lettuce and see the plants grow."



This farm, operated by the Iksan Local Self-support Center in Jeollabuk-do Province, is running a therapeutic program for the disabled and elderly. They cultivate leafy vegetables and herbs to help visitors gain psychological stability and recover through farming.



[Soundbite] Lee Hye-suk(Director, Neulpum Therapeutic Farm Research Center) : "They use all their senses. When they keep farming, they will gain therapeutic effects just by watching the green plants."



Starting this year, the Rural Development Administration and a college research team joined this project to scientifically prove the effects of therapeutic farming.



[Soundbite] Moon Ji-won(Nat’l Institute of Horticultural & Herbal Science) : "This is to provide quantitative data on how much therapeutic farming reduces stress."



Some twenty people on government welfare work at this farm and dream of being independent. This self-support group's bold attempt to use therapeutic farming may help achieve the dual goals of healing and self-rehab.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

