S. KOREA-U.S. JOINT NAVAL DRILLS BEGIN News Today

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea and the U.S. have begun joint naval drills involving a US aircraft carrier. South Korea's military is preparing for additional provocations from North Korea following a short-range ballistic missile test two days ago.



[Pkg]



The day after Pyongyang fired a short-range ballistic missile into the East Sea, South Korea and the U.S. began joint naval drills. The exercise involves the U.S. nuclear-powered supercarrier USS Ronald Reagan. It's the first military drill in five years to feature an aircraft carrier. More than 20 warships from South Korea and the U.S. have been deployed. The U.S. dispatched a carrier strike group consisting of cruisers and aegis destroyers. South Korea has deployed its top destroyers Seoae Ryu Seong-ryong and Munmu the Great. Ninety carrier-borne aircraft such as the FA-18 fighter jets, maritime patrol aircraft and maritime helicopters as well as the F-15K and KF-16 jets have also been deployed. The aircraft carriers' combat radius surpasses one thousand kilometers, covering the entire Korean Peninsula. The types of drills conducted this year are also impressive. They include anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare and anti-air defense warfare drills. The Maritime Counter Special Operation Force drill will be conducted to prepare for attacking the enemy's special squads approaching through coastal areas by high-speed first-attack craft using attack helicopters. The goal is to prepare for North Korea's provocations and beef up the combined defense capabilities of South Korea and the U.S. through realistic combat training. The military officials of the two countries are closely monitoring the possibility of Pyongyang firing an SLBM from an area near Sinpo Base.



[Soundbite] Kim Jun-rak(Joint Chiefs of Staff) : "S. Korea’s military is closely monitoring that area and other relevant facilities and activities, and thoroughly maintaining combat readiness."



The defense ministry has hinted at the possibility of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan expanding their security cooperation given the escalating nuclear and missile threat from North Korea.

