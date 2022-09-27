KIM SONG DENOUNCES JOINT DRILLS News Today 입력 2022.09.27 (15:15) 수정 2022.09.27 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



In an address before the UN general assembly, North Korean ambassador Kim Song denounced South Korea-U.S. joint military drills as an extremely dangerous act that could ignite a war on the Korean Peninsula. He also said his country would never recognizes UN sanctions, insisting that they were made by the U.S. unilaterally.



[Pkg]



In an address before the UN General Assembly, North Korean ambassador Kim Song criticized South Korea and the U.S. for holding joint military exercises, which he said drives the situation on the Korean Peninsula to the "brink of war."



[Soundbite] Kim Song(N. Korean ambassador to UN) : "The U.S. is holding joint military drills near the Korean Peninsula and it is an extremely dangerous act of igniting the fuse to drive the situation on the Korean peninsula to the brink of war."



He justified North Korea's nuclear armament policy, saying that the preemptive use of strategic nuclear weapons is to safeguard the country's peace and stability from the U.S.' hostility and military threats. His remarks can be seen as a repeat of the regime's stance that it pursues nuclear development because of threats posed by the U.S. Kim also lashed out at the UN for imposing sanctions on his country. He made it clear that North Korea would never recognize the rules made by the U.S. unilaterally. The North Korean ambassador also claimed that discussing a sovereign country's legitimate right of self-defense at the UN Security Council constitutes interference in domestic affairs. Quoting U.S. President Joe Biden's UN speech that North Korea is continuing to violate UN resolutions, ambassador Kim targeted Washington and blasted the UNSC for failing to fulfill its intended role following the U.S.' unjust and double-dealing acts.



[Soundbite] Kim Song(N. Korean ambassador to UN) : "The int’l order is based on the U.S.‘ rules and centered on the U.S.‘ arbitrary and hegemonic values. It is also an imperialistic system that puts the U.S.‘ interest before int’l law and the common interest of humanity while demanding other countries obey them."



The North Korean Ambassador to the UN wrapped up his speech without making specific remarks on the South Korean government and did not answer questions form South Korean journalists.

