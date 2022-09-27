PRESIDENT’S OFF THE RECORD REMARKS News Today 입력 2022.09.27 (15:15) 수정 2022.09.27 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon Suk-yeol says untrue media reports over his remarks threaten to damage alliance with the U.S. Having not expressing remorse over his allegedly crude remarks, the president appeared to break through the controversy head-on, accusing the media of making untrue reports.



[Pkg]



President Yoon Suk-yeol revealed his stance for the first time since his remarks, caught on a hot mic during his visit to the U.S., stirred up controversy. He explained that his remarks about losing face was not directed at U.S. President Joe Biden. He also added, such inaccurate media reports on the matter has harmed alliance with the U.S.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "Untrue media report that harm the alliance with the U.S. put the Korean people at risk. I want to point it out first."



The President also mentioned the need to get to the truth behind the controversy.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "I think it is necessary to clearly uncover the truth surrounding the controversy."



In relation, a presidential official said the top office is not in a position to conduct a fact-finding investigation itself. The official then mentioned a possible probe that can be pushed by the ruling party. Regarding opinions that it took the president a long time before explaining his controversial remarks, the official said they needed time to confirm that the President had not used the specific word in question. He also said it's impossible to reveal a stance before identifying objective facts, indicating that they received counsel with phonetic analysis experts. If his remarks were not directed at the U.S. President, it would imply that it must have been about the National Assembly and the opposition bloc. But, President Yoon did not express regrets over this. The presidential office just said the remarks were not about the opposition camp and there will be an opportunity for the president to provide an explanation to the opposition. Yoon appears to have opted to break through the situation head on, instead of expressing his remorse as predicted by some politicians. Observers say the President has apparently chosen to take tough responses in the face of the opposition bloc's political attack, criticizing him for committing a diplomatic disaster.

