[Anchor Lead]
Ruling People Power Party floor leader Joo Ho-young on Tuesday vowed to sternly respond to unjustified political offensives and vicious manipulation and distortion of facts, and urged that corrections be made. Joo said that as it is evident from provocative subtitles attached to the incident, the main opposition Democratic Party does not hesitate to damage national interest for its own political gain.
Meanwhile the DP's floor leader Park Hong-keun accused the presidential office and the ruling party of falsely explaining the diplomatic embarrassment and then going even further to suggest collusive ties between DP and a local broadcaster without confirming the facts, calling it yet another distortion. Park said the president, government and ruling camp should apologize and stop deceiving the public with manipulative tactics over an incident that resulted from Yoon's slip of the tongue and subsequent false explanation.
입력 2022-09-27
수정2022-09-27
