DISCUSSIONS ON EASING ANTI-VIRUS RULES News Today 입력 2022.09.27 (15:15) 수정 2022.09.27 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The mandate of wearing masks outdoors was completely lifted starting Monday. With clear signs of abating in the latest resurgence of the coronavirus, health officials are now discussing easing anti-virus rules. Eyes are on how long the remaining anti-virus requirements on post-arrival PCR tests and COVID-19 patients' self-isolation will be maintained.



[Pkg]



A friendly match for the national soccer team. Both people with and without face masks, gather to root for team Korea.



[Soundbite] "It is at our discretion to choose whether or not to wear masks."



At a protest by about 70 unionized workers of the public service and transport industry, some are seen not wearing masks.



[Soundbite] Park Ae-young(Protester) : "We would be able to voice our opinions more freely with the mask mandate eased."



However, many people chose to keep their face masks on in crowded places, as recommended by the government.



[Soundbite] Oh Hyun-sook(Protester) : "I plan to keep the mask on strictly not to cause harm to those around me."



It is expected that the PCR test requirement on incoming travelers after arrival will likely be lifted soon. This is due to the continuing controversy over its effectiveness.



[Soundbite] Jung Ki-seok(Head, Nat'l Advisory Panel against Infectious Diseases) : "It will be necessary to ease the requirement on arrivals to receive PCR tests within a day after entry, if the rate of positive cases stabilize."



Health authorities are also reviewing allowing in-person visits and face-to-face meetings with patients first at geriatric hospitals and nursing homes that are well equipped with protective facilities against the virus. They are expected to hold more discussions on easing the self-isolation requirement on COVID-19 patients, since it is related to the level of infectious diseases.



[Soundbite] Jung Jae-hun(Nat'l Advisory Panel against Infectious Diseases) : "The nation can eventually cut back on or lift the self-isolation requirement. But there is little progress made in the discussions currently."



With a possible twindemic of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu predicted, it is an overwhelming opinion that the indoor mask mandate must be kept in place for the time-being. South Korea reported some 39,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as infections are on the decline. In order to reduce the number of critically ill patients, health authorities, however, called on people to make vaccination appointments for new bivalent booster shots starting Tuesday if they are eligible.

DISCUSSIONS ON EASING ANTI-VIRUS RULES

입력 2022-09-27 15:15:51 수정 2022-09-27 16:47:47 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The mandate of wearing masks outdoors was completely lifted starting Monday. With clear signs of abating in the latest resurgence of the coronavirus, health officials are now discussing easing anti-virus rules. Eyes are on how long the remaining anti-virus requirements on post-arrival PCR tests and COVID-19 patients' self-isolation will be maintained.



[Pkg]



A friendly match for the national soccer team. Both people with and without face masks, gather to root for team Korea.



[Soundbite] "It is at our discretion to choose whether or not to wear masks."



At a protest by about 70 unionized workers of the public service and transport industry, some are seen not wearing masks.



[Soundbite] Park Ae-young(Protester) : "We would be able to voice our opinions more freely with the mask mandate eased."



However, many people chose to keep their face masks on in crowded places, as recommended by the government.



[Soundbite] Oh Hyun-sook(Protester) : "I plan to keep the mask on strictly not to cause harm to those around me."



It is expected that the PCR test requirement on incoming travelers after arrival will likely be lifted soon. This is due to the continuing controversy over its effectiveness.



[Soundbite] Jung Ki-seok(Head, Nat'l Advisory Panel against Infectious Diseases) : "It will be necessary to ease the requirement on arrivals to receive PCR tests within a day after entry, if the rate of positive cases stabilize."



Health authorities are also reviewing allowing in-person visits and face-to-face meetings with patients first at geriatric hospitals and nursing homes that are well equipped with protective facilities against the virus. They are expected to hold more discussions on easing the self-isolation requirement on COVID-19 patients, since it is related to the level of infectious diseases.



[Soundbite] Jung Jae-hun(Nat'l Advisory Panel against Infectious Diseases) : "The nation can eventually cut back on or lift the self-isolation requirement. But there is little progress made in the discussions currently."



With a possible twindemic of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu predicted, it is an overwhelming opinion that the indoor mask mandate must be kept in place for the time-being. South Korea reported some 39,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as infections are on the decline. In order to reduce the number of critically ill patients, health authorities, however, called on people to make vaccination appointments for new bivalent booster shots starting Tuesday if they are eligible.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

