DP INTRODUCES MOTION FOR FM'S DISMISSAL News Today 입력 2022.09.28 (15:13) 수정 2022.09.28 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Political wrangling is intensifying over President Yoon Suk-yeol's overseas trip. Labeling the trip a diplomatic disaster, the main opposition Democratic Party has introduced a motion calling for the dismissal of Foreign Minster Park Jin to hold him accountable for the controversies. Park expressed regret saying the opposition is even subjecting diplomacy to political warfare. The ruling People Power Party blasted the motion as an attempt to obstruct state affairs.



[Pkg]



The Democratic Party proposed a motion for the dismissal of Foreign Minster Park Jin signed by all of its 169 lawmakers. It is the first such motion on a Cabinet member's dismissal under the 21st National Assembly. The main opposition bloc cited five reasons including Yoon's failure to pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II before the state funeral in London, failure to hold proper summit talks with his American and Japanese counterparts in New York as well as the hot mic incident.



[Soundbite] Park Hong-keun(Floor Leader, Democratic Party) : "Officials must be held responsible or the country’s diplomatic achievements thus far will crumble like a sandcastle."



A motion on a Cabinet minister's dismissal is approved by majority support. Once it is referred to the plenary session, the DP which holds majority seats can unilaterally pass the motion. However the motion is only symbolic and not legally binding. In 2016, former President Park Geun-hye did not accept a similar motion against then agriculture minister Kim Jae-soo. Meanwhile Minister Park expressed regret over the latest development.



[Soundbite] Park Jin(Foreign minister) : "If diplomacy gets caught in the crossfire of political strife, that will harm nat’l interest and the Korean people will suffer the damage."



The presidential office intends to observe parliamentary discussions for now but an angry mood is also detected. A senior top office official expressed strong displeasure saying the opposition's refusal to recognize the president is tantamount to refuting the election result. The ruling PPP also issued a stern protest saying the DP is trying to obstruct state affairs.



[Soundbite] Joo Ho-young(Floor Leader, People Power Party) : "The DP, which holds absolute majority in parliament, takes out the dismissal and impeachment card on Cabinet officials on a whim whenever it wants to."



The DP believes Yoon and the ruling bloc are lashing out when they are the ones who have done wrong. With emotions running high, it's unclear whether rival camps will reach a compromise despite National Assembly speaker Kim Jin-pyo's plea that they engage in talks.

